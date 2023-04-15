Japanese PM Fumio Kishida Bomb Scare; What We Know So Far | 5 Points

Quick links:
Image: AP/PTI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed after being attacked by a bomb on Saturday, whilst he was delivering an outdoor speech in Wakayama City. It is pertinent to mention that the incident had similarities to that of Kishida's predecessor, Shinzo Abe's assassination which took place nine months ago as he was murdered in alike circumstances.
Moments after the Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida was evacuated post the bomb attack during his rally, a clip displaying scenes of chaos in Wakayama's Saikazaki fishing port surfaced on social media. As per the footage shows reporters and people at the scene panicked and began rushing to seek shelter. While an unidentified man who was suspected to be the attacker was being held by the police officers.
岸田さんの演説でまさか目の前で… pic.twitter.com/RcXWnYbuzB— ゆき (@yukiko_070) April 15, 2023
Notably, Shinzo Abe who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister of Japan was assassinated on July 8, 2022, after a gunman opened fire on him from behind while he was delivering a campaign speech on a street in Japan's Nara prefecture. Following the incident, he was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.