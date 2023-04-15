Japanese PM Fumio Kishida Bomb Scare; What We Know So Far | 5 Points

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed after being attacked by a bomb on Saturday, whilst he was delivering an outdoor speech in Wakayama City. It is pertinent to mention that the incident had similarities to that of Kishida's predecessor, Shinzo Abe's assassination which took place nine months ago as he was murdered in alike circumstances.

Here's what we know so far in 5 points:-

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida was attacked during his visit to Saikazaki port in Wakayama city while he was campaigning for his ruling party's candidate in a local election. A loud explosion was heard and smoke engulfed the venue as a man hurled a pipe-like object at Japanese PM Kishida as he began his speech. The authorities rushed to action as PM Kishida was safely evacuated after the explosion rocked the venue without any injuries. The man believed to be the suspect was apprehended at the scene after several uniformed and plainclothes police officers pinned him to the ground. The bomb attack comes ahead of a series of Group of Seven (G7) ministerial meetings that are scheduled to begin this weekend ahead of the May 19-21 summit that Kishida will host in Hiroshima.

Video emerges on social media after bomb scare disrupts Japan PM's rally

Moments after the Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida was evacuated post the bomb attack during his rally, a clip displaying scenes of chaos in Wakayama's Saikazaki fishing port surfaced on social media. As per the footage shows reporters and people at the scene panicked and began rushing to seek shelter. While an unidentified man who was suspected to be the attacker was being held by the police officers.

Notably, Shinzo Abe who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister of Japan was assassinated on July 8, 2022, after a gunman opened fire on him from behind while he was delivering a campaign speech on a street in Japan's Nara prefecture. Following the incident, he was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.