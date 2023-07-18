Japanese Restaurant In US Shuts Down After Diners 'poisoned' By Drugs

A famous Japanese restaurant in Florida was shut down this month after its customers were reportedly poisoned by drugs. The Japanese restaurant in question is the 'Nikko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar' which was closed on July 7 following a month-long investigation. According to media reports, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation on June 10 when multiple victims were reported to be poisoned by drugs.

The Santa Rosa County officials confirmed to Fox News that some of the food substances at the restaurant tested positive for narcotics. However, as per reports, the officer did not disclose the exact type of drugs that were being used in the food. The Sheriff’s office has also not mentioned how the drugs actually got into the food. The restaurant announced its exit in a brief Facebook post on the same day. “After more than ten years of serving the Pace community, we have decided to close Nikko Japanese Steakhouse. On June 10th, we heard, just like many of you did, of people being injured after eating at our restaurant. From the moment the story broke, we cooperated with authorities and all licensing agencies,” the Facebook post reads.

Seven victims allegedly poisoned by food

Santa Rosa County confirmed that at least seven people fell ill after consuming food at the restaurant and all of them are receiving treatment at local hospitals. “We have been able to confirm seven victims at this time,” the Sheriff’s office said in a statement. “All are currently receiving treatment at local hospitals,” they added. In the Facebook post, the Nikko restaurant claimed that they were not responsible for the poisoning. “It was determined by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office that there was nothing linking the restaurant to the accusations, and after a clear survey by the health department, we re-open our doors,” the post reads.

Highlighting the forceful laying off of employees aspect of the development, the restaurant said that the move impacted 20 employees. "20 employees are out of work, all because of the power of social media", the restaurant said.