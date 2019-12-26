Japanese YouTuber Makes Light That Blinks Everytime Someone Tweets 'I Broke Up'

A new device invented by a Japanese girl is taking over the internet as it aims to make single people from all over the world happy about being single. The young YouTuber named Marina Fujiwara has invented a device to find a way to overcome her unfortunate breakup. The device blinks every time someone on the internet types "I broke up." The device named "breakup light" gained popularity after Marina shared her invention on Twitter on December 16.

The invention of the century

Marina recently suffered a heartbreak as she broke up with her boyfriend. Marina then found a way to save herself from the loneliness that follows. Marina on her website states that she hates Christmas as couples around the world celebrate the holiday season together and display affection at public places which makes her really upset as she gets the feeling of loneliness. So as Marina was celebrating Christmas alone at her home she decided to make a device that she and people like her can enjoy.

Marina on her website states, "One of my pleasures is searching Twitter for tweets that say "I broke up." Marina takes her hobbies seriously and this is one of her favorite hobbies to track people on social media who have just broken up. Marina explains, "There may be many people who think it is bad. But this hobby saves me from the huge loneliness of Christmas that strikes me. Look at it."

The bulb is connected to a "bridge" that connects the device to the internet. The setup is completed after you connect your device to the wi-fi router or with a LAN cable. The bulb's color and brightness can be controlled using an app, but there is a preset, so just tap on it to get the nice lighting. To connect with Twitter connect to the app called If This Then That (IFTTT).

