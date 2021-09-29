Japan's Fumio Kishida To Become Next PM After Winning LDP Vote, To Replace Yoshihide Suga

Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Wednesday, 29 September, elected Fumio Kishida as its leader, paving the way for the 64-year-old to become the country’s new Prime Minister. The vote followed the resignation of Yoshihide Suga in early September after less than a year as PM. According to Nikkei Asia, Kishida defeated Taro Kono in a run-off vote Wednesday to become the new leader of LDP.

In the runoff, the former foreign minister garnered 256 votes in the first round of voting involving the LDP’s 382 lawmakers and its 1.1 million rank-and-file members. He defeated Kono by 257 votes to 170. It is imperative to note that Japan has a parliamentary system and the LDP and its allies have a strong majority in the lower house of the legislature, the National Diet - which means whoever won the LDP leadership race will become the next PM. Now, Kishida will be formally elected as prime minister in a parliamentary session scheduled to begin on 4 October.

The 64-year-old faces the immediate challenge of helping the party win the lower house election, and an upper house poll next summer. Kashida will be tasked with keeping the COVID-19 pandemic under control, finding new areas of growth for the economy and dealing with regional security issues stemming from the rise of China. It is worth mentioning that Kishida holds moderate views on many issues including nuclear power and foreign policy and he garnered broad support from the LDP’s major factions and endorsements from party bosses.

PM Suga steps down

Earlier this month, Suga confirmed that he would not run in the leadership race for his governing Liberal Democratic Party. He further said he was taking the step to focus on coronavirus measures. Previously, he had faced massive criticism for his governance and the slow coronavirus measures taken by his administration. Earlier, his government also witnessed a massive protest against the holding of the Tokyo Olympics, as a large number of people were against the Olympics and health experts had also warned the government about the serious consequences of holding the international games. Although the games were held under the strict COVID-19 guidelines, experts say the resurgences in COVID-19 cases during this summer were because of the Olympics.

(Image: AP/Twitter)