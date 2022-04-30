Japan's Lower House Urges Kishida Administration To Ease Okinawa's Base-hosting Burden

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Okinawa's reversion to Japanese rule, Japan's lower house adopted a resolution seeking the administration to reduce the burden on Okinawa in hosting the bulk of US forces in Tokyo. The development comes at a time when Japanese defence experts fear for the security of the base-hosting prefecture amidst the increasing challenges facing the Japan-US alliance in view of the situations like border tensions between Beijing and Taiwan and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Notably, the House of Representatives also called on the government to make efforts to transform the southern island prefecture into a stronghold for global peace and stability. According to a Kyodo News report, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to "make tangible progress in reducing the base-hosting burden" on Okinawa after the resolution was adopted in a lower house plenary session. PM Kishida also vowed to continue maintaining good relations with the US forces.

It is worth mentioning here that even after Japan restored its sovereignty after its defeat in World War II, Okinawa remained under US' control until May 15, 1972. However, around 70% of the total acreage is used by US military facilities in the country. Notably, the area represents only 0.6% of the country's total land area and it is seen as critical due to its proximity to North Korea, which continues to alarm Tokyo due to its missile test and nuclear development activities.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote by lawmakers from both opposition and ruling parties. On Thursday, the lower house of parliament called for the revival of the local economy in order to include it as part of a national strategy, referring to how the per capita income of Okinawa was the lowest among Japan's 47 prefectures. The resolution said the government, parliament, and prefecture should unite in promoting comprehensive, drastic, and sustainable measures to enhance Okinawa's development. According to a Kyodo report, the Japanese government announced that the country will hold ceremonies in Tokyo and Okinawa simultaneously to mark 50 years since the reversion.

