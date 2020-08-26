Japan's Top Official Says It Is 'premature' To Talk About 'post-Abe' Era

Amid concerns about Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s health, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reportedly said that it is ‘premature’ to talk about ‘post-Abe’ era as he still has over a year left in his term. According to reports, Abe has already been to the hospital twice in his last two weeks, including one visit of almost seven hours. He has not yet detailed what the visits were for, however, he reportedly said that he wanted to take care of his health and do his utmost at his job.

Earlier this week, Abe marked his 2,799th consecutive day in office since bouncing back to leadership in late 2012 for a second term. On August 24, he became Japan’s longest-serving leader, however, his repeated visits to hospitals have triggered a flurry of speculation about the possibility that his health was declining. As per reports, Abe will be holding a news conference on August 28 and provide an explanation about his heath. He is also expected to talk about his government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials brush off worries about Abe’s health

Meanwhile, several Japanese officials have dismissed qualms over Abe’s health. Abe’s close ruling Liberal Democratic Party ally, Akira Amari reportedly said that the PM looked better than in mid-August and would likely fulfil his tenure until September next year. Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura also told international media reporters that Abe looked a ‘bit tired’ over the last two weeks. However, the minister added that he seemed ‘very well’ on Tuesday and even gave various instructions in the usual matter.

Abe is also Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. While his term ended abruptly 13 years ago because of health problems, the recent visits to the hospital have yet again fueled concerns about his current condition. As per reports, last week, Abe spent hours at Keio University Hospital in Tokyo for what officials have said was an additional checkup because he didn’t have enough time during his earlier visit in June.

While the Japanese PM has reportedly spent only a few hours a day in his office in the past weeks, the Chief Cabinet Secretary on Monday had brushed off worries about his health. Suga said, “I see him every day, but I haven't noticed anything different”. He also added that the PM is undergoing additional health exams to make sure that he serves his current term.

(Image: AP)

