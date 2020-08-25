Myanmar, Japan Agree To Reopen Borders To Each Other's Residents After Covid Restrictions

Myanmar and Japan have recently agreed to reopen borders to each other's citizens and expatriates as early as September, easing the COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the contagious disease. According to the reports, Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has signed an agreement with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in a meeting in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw on August 24.

Myanmar-Japan deal

As per the reports, the new deal will allow the residents from both the countries to travel reciprocally keeping in mind quarantining themselves for 14 days after arrival. The deal further mentioned taking other measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

According to the reports, Japan has banned the entry of foreign nationals from 146 countries and regions. But the country took this step to resume travel in tandem to restart of socio-economic activities.

Japan’s exports plunged 19.2% in July from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped global demand for goods from the third-largest economy, government data showed. The Finance Ministry’s provisional numbers showed Japan’s imports fell 22.3% in July. Japan's economy is heavily reliant on exports, so weak demand in major overseas markets is constraining its growth. The pandemic has caused some plant production to be temporarily halted, squelched tourism and generally hurt economic activity, as per reports.

Though the pandemic has battered Myanmar, it celebrated its slain independence heroes through its annual Martyr’s Day celebration on July 20. Martyr’s Day which is observed every year in Myanmar marks one of the countries darkest times. During the Martyr’s Day tribute state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi laid a wreath on her late father’s mausoleum. Her father is considered an independence hero and was assassinated in 1947 along with the rest of his Cabinet.

State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, on Aug 4, conveyed her intention to contest the upcoming elections by filing her candidature for the same. As a part of democratic reforms, the South East Asian nation is all set to have its parliamentary elections in November this year. According to media reports, nearly 50 supporters, all donning red coloured face masks, came to support her and yelled ‘Mother Suu, be healthy’.

