Japan's PM Kishida Returns To Tokyo; Will Deliver Address Shortly As Shinzo Abe 'critical'

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida returned to Tokyo from campaigning after former leader Shinzo Abe was shot at in Nara on Friday morning. As per local Japanese reports, Kishida would be addressing the press from his official residence at 2:30 PM (local time) and 11:00 AM (IST).

The country’s spokesperson has also responded to the shocking attack on Abe and called it “deplorable”. The police have launched an investigation into the incident. The suspect is named, a man who is said to be 42 years old. The latest reports state that Abe's situation is "critical" and that he suffered cardiac arrest.

#BREAKING | Japan PM Fumio Kishida to return to Tokyo from campaigning after attack on former PM Shinzo Abe; country spokesman labels attack 'deplorable': Reports

Shinzo Abe was campaigning for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate before the Upper House election scheduled on Sunday when he was shot on the street in the western prefecture of Nara. Video has also emerged showing the attacker behind the former Japanese PM at a distance of only three metres. Abe's situation is reportedly 'critical' and he was airlifted to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture.

#BREAKING | Fire dept says former Japan PM Shinzo Abe is in cardiopulmonary arrest, transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture: Reports



Tune in - https://t.co/Z8PQOL6eva pic.twitter.com/3tw6snBfSv — Republic (@republic) July 8, 2022

Suspect held & weapon used seized by the police

The weapon used to attack the ex-PM, which was reportedly a shotgun, has been seized by the police after Abe was shot at while giving a speech near Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara. Several reports have stated that Abe was attacked from the back. Nara Prefectural Police Headquarters has launched an investigation.

The assassination attempt on Japan’s longest serving prime minister came nearly two years after he resigned from the post due to health conditions. Abe, who is a close friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is presently 'unresponsive', according to reports.

Shinzo Abe had become the youngest Prime Minister of Japan in 2006 at the age of 52 but his tenure abruptly ended a year later because of his health. In December 2012, he again returned to power and prioritised economic measures over his previous nationalist agenda. Since then he won six national elections and held a tight grip over his power.

Image: AP/Republic