Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Returns To Work After Unexpected Hospital Visit

On August 19, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returned to his official residence to resume work and this is his first appearance since an unexpected visit to a hospital in Tokyo this week. While speaking to reporters about his health, Shinzo Abe said he went to the hospital for tests to see he is doing good. According to local media, he had spent a day at Keio University Hospital on August 17 for a check-up.

“I got a checkup a day before yesterday to make absolutely sure I’m healthy,” he told reporters. “I’m getting back to work now, and I hope to keep working hard. Thank you.”

However, the Japanese Government has not disclosed what kind of test Prime Minister underwent. In 2007, Shinzo Abe resigned because of chronic problems in his digestive system. Since mid -July the Japanese Prime Minister has reduced public appearances, because of increasing coronavirus outbreak.

Two cabinet ministers in Abe’s government have denied that there is any problem with Prime Minister’s health, on the other hand, PM’s close associate and lawmaker from the ruling party, Akira Amari has publicly urged him to take time off. This year, Abe’s summer trip to the second home outside capital was canceled because of the pandemic.

Opposition asks explanation

Jun Azumi, a lawmaker with the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, said the premier should explain his physical condition. Shinzo Abe is the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history. Japan is a nation known for having leaders serving relatively short periods, often resigning amid scandal.

