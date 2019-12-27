Japan's NHK Apologises For Misreporting North Korean 'Christmas Missile' Launch

In what was termed as a media training alert, Japanese broadcasting channel Nippon Hoso Kyokai (NHK) issued an apology for incorrectly reporting that North Korea had fired a missile that ultimately fell into sea located east of the Japanese archipelago. According to reports, the false broadcast report by NHK came at a time when the United States and its allies in Eastern part of Asia have been unsettled after North Korea's warning of giving the US a Christmas present in what was thought to be a long-range missile test.

According to reports, the news stated that a North Korean missile had been spotted falling into the sea about 2,000 km east of Cape Erimo., suggesting that the missile was on a flight path that went over Japanese territory. The false bulletin was also relayed on NHK's mobile application.

A representative of the NHK said that the public broadcaster had corrected its mistake within a span of 30 minutes. The broadcaster further apologised to both its viewers and the public with an explanation that the bulletin was relayed for training purposes. NHK also said that it would review its procedures to not commit such a mistake in the future.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un gave the United States a deadline until the end of 2019 to table brand new concessions in relation to his country's nuclear power and also reducing tensions between both the countries. Pyongyang last conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test in the year 2017 when it fired Hwasong-15. After the test, the North stated that the intercontinental ballistic missile had the capability to reach the United States.

Donald Trump waiting for North Korea's 'Christmas gift'

With the end-of-the-year deadline given by North Korea for nuclear negotiations almost ending, US President Donald Trump said that he was waiting for the ‘Christmas gift’ promised by Pyongyang. Trump took a dig at North’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un, saying the latter must be planning to gift something ‘nice’ such as a “beautiful vase” and not a missile launch.

North Korea is facing sanctions from the United States and had threatened Washington of an unspecified action, calling it a ‘Christmas gift’. Speculations were rife that North Korea might test an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. Trump was asked about the ‘gift’ after he finished thanking the service members from each branch of the military via satellite.

“Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test,” Trump said. “I may get a nice present from him. You don’t know. You never know,” he added"

