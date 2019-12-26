Donald Trump Accuses Pelosi Of Misusing ‘slight’ Majority In House

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and accused her of making a u-turn on bipartisan trial. Trump took to Twitter to reiterate that his call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was “perfect” with “no pressure” on the latter.

Calling the House Speaker “Crazy”, Trump asserted that Pelosi wrongly allowed impeachment of the President of the United States just because the Democrats have a slight majority in the House. He said that the impeachment was neither overwhelming nor bipartisan, as promised by Pelosi since the impeachment articles got zero Republican votes in the House. The US President said that the Speaker is demanding everything for Senate trial the Republicans were denied of in the House of Representatives.

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, will now hold a trial under the supervision of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In the trial, Senate will serve as the jury and at least two-thirds of the Senate have to vote in favour of removal. Trump said that the Democrats now want to run Republican majority Senate while no due process and proper representation was allowed during the impeachment trial.

Pelosi yet to name impeachment managers

On December 23, Pelosi said that she is not in a position to name her team for the impeachment trial in Senate against Trump. She took to Twitter to inform the House can not choose impeachment managers until they know what kind of trial the Senate will conduct. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticised Pelosi for not physically sending over the impeachment articles saying he can’t go ahead with the trial without it.

President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2019

In the history of the United States, only two presidents, Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998, were impeached before the impeachment of Trump, but both got acquitted in the Senate. In 1974, the then President Richard Nixon had faced impeachment proceedings but resigned from the office before any voting could take place. Since the impeachment voting was strongly on party lines, it is highly likely that Trump will also get acquitted in Senate as Republicans control it.

