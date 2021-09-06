Japan's Vaccine Czar Taro Kono Is 'most Popular Pick' To Lead Govt After Suga, Claim Polls

As Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga announced his intention to step down from his post, Kyodo news reported that Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono is the most popular pick to succeed in the country’s top rank. The news agency informed that the results came after a telephone survey was conducted with 1,071 randomly selected eligible voters in the nation. As per the news poll, Kono, a former foreign minister and the country’s vaccine czar, gained 31.9 per cent of support from respondents.

"Kono gained 31.9 per cent of support from respondents in the nationwide telephone survey conducted with 1,071 randomly selected eligible voters on Saturday and Sunday, ahead of former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba with 26.6 per cent and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida with 18.8 per cent," the poll informed.

The trio is among possible contenders in the Liberal Democratic Party’s September 29 election, effectively picking the next PM. But this could change as others are expected to enter the race. Sanae Takaichi, who held several cabinet positions under former PM Shinzo Abe, also said she would participate in the leadership election. Additionally, analysts noted that other potential candidates include environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

It is imperative to note that Japan has a parliamentary system and the LDP and its allies have a substantial majority in the lower house of the legislature, the National Diet - which means whoever wins the LDP leadership race will become the next PM. However, the new leader will only have a few weeks before he or she will have to face Japanese voters in the general election. Meanwhile, according to Time, despite uncertainty over who will take over the LDP from Suga, experts say that the change in leadership might not be all that significant.

Yoshihide Suga to step down

On Friday, Suga announced that he would not be running in a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race later this month. Suga became the PM just one year ago after long-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stepped down over health concerns. He said that he wanted to focus on the coronavirus pandemic instead of continuing as the head of the LDP.

Suga has faced massive criticism for his governance and the slow coronavirus measures taken by his administration. Earlier, his government also witnessed a massive protest against the holding of the Tokyo Olympics, as many people were against the Olympics, and health experts had also warned the government about the severe consequences of holding the international games. According to media reports, his support rating came down to around 30 per cent, and 66 per cent of the voters said they didn't want him to remain as Prime Minister.

