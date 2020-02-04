Jeff Bezos Paid Rs 12 Lakh In Parking Tickets While Renovating Lavish Mansion

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos paid a staggering $16,840 in parking tickets during the renovation of his Washington mansion that used to be a textile museum. According to WUSA9 report, the Amazon founder spent $23 million for the acquisition of the lavish building and spent further $12 million on renovation which included the $16,840 (nearly Rs 12 lakh) in parking tickets between October 2016 - October 2019.

Bezos bought the former textile museum in Kalorama in Washington and converted it into a 34,000-square-foot mansion which includes 11 bedrooms, a ballroom, wine cellar, whiskey tasting room, a movie theatre, and more than 1,000 light fixtures. There are several ‘no parking for construction’ signs in front of buildings which has created parking problems for the neighbourhood.

Controversies around Bezos

There have been several controversies around Amazon CEO in the recent past including a defamation lawsuit. Brother of Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend sued the Amazon chief executive officer for falsely claiming the former provided intimate photographs of the couple to the National Enquirer. The American tabloid newspaper had published the reports of Bezos’ affair with Lauren Sanchez which caused an international controversy around the hacking of Amazon CEO’s phone.

According to a Bloomberg report, Michael Sanchez filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Bezos and Gavin de Becker, a security consultant working for the top executive. In the filing, Michael claimed that he didn’t provide the photographs to the National Enquirer but had agreed to “cooperate strategically” to contain the backlash against his sister and Bezos.

Recently, the United Nations experts have called for immediate investigations in Saudi Arabia’s possible involvement in hacking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone. A report by The Guardian had suggested that Bezos’ mobile phone got hacked after receiving a WhatsApp message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in 2018.

The alleged involvement of Saudi Crown Prince and his inner circle in the hacking of The Washington Post owner’s phone has opened can of worms as the incident was followed by the revelation of Bezos’ extramarital affair and murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Post’s columnist. In December, Saudi Arabia court convicted eight people in the killing of The Washington Post columnist but exonerated inner circle of MBS.

