Mallika Sherawat Attends Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Party, Poses With Bill Gates

Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos, who had been in India earlier this month, threw a lavish housewarming party on Monday evening at Washington D.C. Among the list of elite guests who were invited to the soiree was Welcome actor Mallika Sherawat who shared an update from the event. The Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat posted a picture with Microsoft Corporation founder and philanthropist Bill Gates through her social media accounts and captioned the post with the words, "So enjoyed my conversation with Bill Gates about female empowerment #inspired #BillGates #femaleempowerment"

Take a look:

As per reports, Mallika Sherawat had the opportunity to spend time with the American business magnate and talk to him about the work being done by his foundation towards the empowerment of Indian women. Mallika strongly feels for the women's rights in India and is involved with a host of charitable trusts that work in educating and empowering the girl child. In fact, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018, the actor had locked herself in a cage for twelve hours to show her support to an NGO, Free a Girl India.

On the work front

Mallika was last seen in her digital platform debut with the web series Boo Sabki Phategi in 2019 in which she portrayed the role of a ghost. The actor is reportedly a part of actor-director Rajat Kapoor's crowd-funded project titled RK/RKay. No details about the production or release of the film have been shared by the makers. Mallika Sherawat was recently in the news for her appearance in the reality TV show Bigg Boss where she met the housemates and the Weekend Ka Vaar host, actor Salman Khan.

Take a look:

