Jeffrey Epstein Said He Was Too 'coward' To Take His Life, Days Before Being Found Dead

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein told a jail psychologist that he was too much of “a coward” to take his own life just 14 days prior to jail authorities finding him dead in his cell on 10 August 2019, reported New York Times on Tuesday. The latest revelation came as part of a detailed analysis of more than 2,000 pages of US federal Bureau of Prisons records obtained by the media outlet under the freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

The records obtained by NYT are reportedly compiled by those who interacted with Epstein during his 36-day detention on sex trafficking charges that involved teenage girls. Now, over two years after his death, it has been revealed that the disgraced tycoon told a jail psychologist, “I have no interest in killing myself”. It was after Epstein was found semiconscious on the floor of his cell one morning in July 2019. Sputnik reported that at the time, a strip of bedsheet was described as having been tied around his neck.

But the key suspect of the conspiracy about Epstein being murdered in jail, his cellmate, denied harming the convicted sex offender. Notably, Spencer Kuvin, a lawyer who represented three of Epstein’s alleged victims, said in July 2019 that the billionaire would not love to go on trial. Before his death, the tycoon used to boast about his connections with other rich and elite people across the globe.

Epstein said he was living a 'wonderful life'

Following that one instance in July of 2019, Epstein insisted to the psychologists in jail during the suicide risk assessment that he was living “a wonderful life” and confessed that he was a “coward” who can not take his own life. Epstein reportedly said, “I would never do that to myself”. As per NYT, the psychologists wrote, “He stated he lives for and plans to finish this case and to go back to his normal life.”

However, as per media reports, the records have revealed that Epstein juggled assurances that he had much to live for with indications that he was becoming increasingly dejected. In his conversations with psychologists as well as other fellow inmates, Epstein is said to have expressed interest in physics and mathematics. He is also believed to have offered investment advice while recalling his days hobnobbing with celebrities.

At the same time, Jeffrey Epstein also complained about facing issues with sleep, dehydration, the running toilet in his cell. He expressed unhappiness about the orange prison garb that inmates are supposed to wear along with numbness in his right arm. Ultimately, Epstein was discovered dead in his cell at the Metropolitan correctional centre in Manhattan on 10 August 2019 as he awaited trial on charges including trafficking of teenage girls. He had pleaded not guilty.

(IMAGE: AP)