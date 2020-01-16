Jeffrey Epstein Sexually Abused Girls Until Last Year, Says Lawsuit

A lawsuit filed on behalf of the US Virgin Islands government on Wednesday states that late American financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused girls as young as 12 until last year. According to media reports, the suit, which sues Epstein's estate for damages alleges that Jeffrey was involved in sexual abuse and trafficking and the suit also shed some new light on the extent of his criminal behaviour. Reportedly, the suit accuses Jeffrey of bringing girls between 12 and 17 to his private island by boat, helicopter and plane between 2001 and 2019.

Read: Royal Family: Prince Andrew Steps Back From Public Duties Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Jeffrey Epstein case

Epstein was once convicted in 2008 for procuring an underage girl for prostitution but he served only 13 months in prison after he struck a secret plea deal with the then state prosecutor. According to reports. the latest suit filed against him by the Virgin Islands government accuses him of sex crimes and says that he raped and held captive multiple women on Little Saint James Island. The suit is filed by Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George.

Read: Medical Examiner Rules Jeffrey Epstein Death A Suicide By Hanging

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested and was awaiting trial before he killed himself in New York's high-security jail in August. Two prison guards have been charged for failing to monitor him. The death of Epstein is highly disputed and fueled with controversy as some speculate he had been murdered by his wealthy acquaintances who were also involved in the sex crime. Prosecutors are investigating any possible co-conspirators in the alleged crimes Epstein committed.

Read: Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Shows Broken Neck Bones: US Media

The lawsuit has recorded some very heinous crimes, including the case of a 15-year-old girl who was forced to engage in sexual acts with Epstein and others. The girl once tried to flee the island by swimming but was caught and held captive. Another case records that an air traffic controller in the Virgin Islands spotted him in 2018 with girls who looked 11 years old. Since the case has come into the spotlight, dozens of women have come forward and sued his estate for damages.

Read: Jeffrey Epstein Dies In The Dark, But Abuse Investigation Carries On

