Jeremy Clarkson Causes A Stir On Twitter As He Assures 'I Am Not Dead'

English broadcaster Jeremy Charles Robert Clarkson, has caused a stir online by confirming he is not ‘dead’ after being surprisingly quiet on Twitter. The Grand Tour host replied to a follower saying “what? Sad I’m not dead?” on Tweet that is no longer available on the social networking site. Clarkson’s inactivity on the platform was triggering his fans to worry about his wellbeing especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After being moderately active in April, he posted tweets on a slower pace. However, his followers are now celebrating his swift response as “He’s returned, He is the messiah”.

‘Planning next adventure’

While Jeremy Clarkson posted updates about watching different movies and liking them on Twitter, he also posted an image with James May and Richard Hammond on Instagram indicating that they are “planning the next adventure”. Known for his world-famous Top Gear series and the Grand Tour alongside Hammond and May. In the image which has garnered 451k likes, the car show presenters can be seen standing a few metres apart from each other.

Many people reacted to the “pleasant news” including Julia Bradbury who said, “Good to see you all social distancing gents…you’re all quite high risk obviously”. British Racing Driver Abbie Eaton also said that the image looks “ominous” while another Instagram user called it the “holy trio”. Since the last appearance that Clarkson made was in December for the first of a series of specials called The Grand tour Presents: Seamen, one user wrote, “Can’t wait for the next episode of the grand tour!”.

The special episode was a feature-length one where all three, Clarkson, Hammond, and May were seen heading off to an adventure across the waters of Vietnam and Cambodia in three different vessels. The journey was nearly 800 kilometres and it had begun at Tonlé Sap Lake. However, the episode also disclosed the challenges that the men faced on the way among other unprecedented situations while making their way to Mekong Delta.

