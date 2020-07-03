Conor McGregor Reveals He Worked Hard Only To Dress Up In Fine Clothing And Footwear

UFC icon Conor McGregor has comfortably positioned himself as one of the biggest superstars in the sports community, amassing a reported net worth of more than $100 million in his illustrious MMA career. However, it was not always a fairytale ride for the Irish sensation. Before making it big in UFC, Conor McGregor had to deal with increased financial uncertainty and the UFC superstar revealed he also worked as a plumber in the past. While he is one of the richest athletes on the planet at the moment, Conor McGregor revealed that his urge to affording fashionable clothing and shoes inspired him to earn big money.

Conor McGregor reveals he worked hard just to afford clothes and shoes

Connor McGregor now owns a fashion brand, which he started a couple of years ago with his tailor, August McGregor. The former two-division UFC champion is also consistent in flaunting his exclusive clothing and shoes all over social media, but few fans were aware of the fact that McGregor's materialistic attachment with fashion wear inspired him to make it big. While interacting with Tony Robbins, Conor McGregor said how he enjoys that he can more than afford good clothes.

“I enjoy good clothes. Dublin 12, we are known to dress well. We might not have the best money and we can't afford a lot of things but we'd always dress well, we'd always be clean and we were proud of that, my people were proud of that. I always think back to where my want for money came - what made me interested in money, where did my love for money begin and what made me want to acquire that."

Conor McGregor UFC career: Conor McGregor retirement

After an illustrious MMA career with a win-loss record of 21-4, donning world titles in two divisions in UFC and Cage Warriors, Conor McGregor has announced his retirement in June on Twitter. Considering he has announced his retirement more than once in the past, MMA fans believed ‘The Notorious’ would come out of retirement again. However, his coach John Kavanagh explained this week that Conor McGregor is not looking to make a comeback and only McGregor will be the one taking a call on whether his retirement is final.

Image Courtesy: August McGregor Instagram