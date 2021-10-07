Joe Biden, Xi Jinping To Hold Virtual Summit Before Year-end: White House

Amid increased tensions between China and the United States over Taiwan and the ongoing trade row between two of the world's largest economies, the White House said US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would hold a virtual summit before the end of this year.

The development comes after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met for six hours in Zurich. Confirming the same, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the two sides are working to set the agenda for the upcoming virtual meet.

News agency Associated Press reported, quoting a senior administration official, that the proposal of the meeting was initiated by President Biden during a telephonic conversation held last month. The official said that both the leaders had good relations when they were in office as vice presidents in their respective countries. "During their call last month, President said he would like to see Xi again," a senior administration official told AP on condition of anonymity. Notably, the Chinese President has not left the country during the COVID-19 pandemic and is not expected to visit the upcoming Group of 20 Summit in Rome and a UN climate conference in Scotland in person.

Washington raises Taiwan issue before US-China talks

According to a White House statement, Sullivan told senior Yang Jiechi to maintain the line of communication and raised grave concerns over Beijing's recent military provocations against Taiwan. Sullivan also talked to his Chinese counterpart about alleged human rights abuses against ethnic minorities and China's efforts to suppress pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong.

"While the United States would continue to invest in our own national strength, it sought better engagement at a senior level to ensure responsible competition," the White House statement quoted Sullivan as saying.

"China attaches importance to the positive remarks on China-US relations made recently by US President Joe Biden, and China has noticed that the US side said it ... is not seeking a new Cold War," news agency Xinhua quoted Yang as saying.

Hong Kong, human rights violations internal matter: China

According to Xinhua, Yang noted that the relationship between the US and China is not "competitive" and appealed to his US counterpart to stop interfering in the issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights as these are Beijing's internal matters.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated concerns that China was threatening regional harmony and stability with its provocative behaviour. It is worth noting China sent a record 56 fighter planes toward Taiwan on Monday alone. "We strongly urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion directed at Taiwan," said Blinken.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)