Joe Biden's Old Video Claiming 'Taliban Would Not Take Over Afghanistan' Goes Viral

Amid continued worries of the Taliban insurgents taking down Kabul, a 37-day old video of United States President Joe Biden goes viral. In the video, the US President is seen claiming the 'Taliban would not take over Afghanistan'. Currently, the Taliban is closing in on Kabul and according to US intelligence, the insurgents could take the power of the country in a month’s time. The violence and chaos have been on the rise in the region since the withdrawal of US troops were announced after long 20 years.

Joe Biden had denied chances of a Taliban takeover in Aghanistan

Incredible how wrong and misinformed the most powerful person in the world was. https://t.co/NFtcy5riGz — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) August 14, 2021

Addressing the media on July 8, following the announcement of US troops exit from Afghanistan during their crisis, President Biden had said that the Afghanistan troops were enough to defend the region. When asked about the chances of Taliban takeover, Biden said, “No, it is not (possible). Because you have the Afghan troops have 300,000 well equipped, as well as any army in the world, and an Air Force against 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable.”

When asked about the US intelligence report claiming the Afghanistan crisis to lead to the collapse of Kabul, President Biden said that it is ‘not true’. Biden denied the intelligence reaching such a conclusion. Further explaining how the Taliban can be stopped, Biden said, “the Afghan government leadership should come together. They clearly have the capacity to sustain the government in place. The President also denied drawing any parallels to the US decision of its withdrawal from Vietnam in the past. Biden once again assured that Taliban ‘owning’ a country like Afghanistan was ‘not likely’.

President Biden discusses situation after US troops exit Afghanistan

Following the fast-paced takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Joe Biden on August 14 spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defence Secretary Llyod Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about the ongoing US withdrawal from Afghanistan, said the White House. The Taliban unleashed one of its greatest attacks and has now captured at least two-thirds of the country since the US began withdrawing troops from the war-stricken country. The country had set a withdrawal deadline of August 31, 2021.

However, Biden, despite sticking to the withdrawal decision, pledged to send more troops to evacuate civilians in the region. The US President also warned the insurgents not to threaten their evacuation mission. Having consulted with his national security team, Biden announced that a total of 5,000 US soldiers will help end of the US mission and evacuate the country after working 20 years on the ground.

IMAGE: AP