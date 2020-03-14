Justin Trudeau Announces Sweeping Measures To Tackle Coronavirus Crisis In Canada

In his first statement after his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for Coronavirus, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated while his wife’s symptoms are mild, they will continue to follow medical advice, take all precautions while she continues to remain in isolation. Trudeau also stated that the couple were thinking of all the families across Canada who had received the same diagnosis. However, he had faith in Canada’s health professionals and doctors.

Trudeau stated that on doctor’s orders, he would self-quarantine for the next fourteen days. He stated that he did not display any symptoms of Coronavirus, and that he was ‘feeling good’. He said technology allowed him to work from home.

Trudeau stated that he did find it ‘an inconvenience’ and called it ‘somewhat frustrating’ as like everyone else he was a social being. However, he stated that these measures were necessary in order to protect friends, neighbours, and their vulnerable elders and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

He also again thanked all the health and medical professionals for the job they were doing.

HAPPENING NOW: I’m speaking from Rideau Cottage about the COVID-19 outbreak and the steps we’re taking to address the impacts it’s having on our economy and keep you safe. Watch live: https://t.co/iGhwO37LWY — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2020

READ | Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tests positive for Coronavirus

Measures being taken

Speaking about the various measures that were being taken to curb the spread of COVID-19, he said that earlier his various ministers had advised Canadians to curtail all non-essential international travel. Cruise season was suspended until July. He also said that additional screening measures and streamlining international arrivals at airports.

He said that Provinces have taken strong steps to curtail the spread of COVID-19. He also said that he would speak to various Premiers and Indigenous leaders to discuss and coordinate efforts.

“The provinces and territories are facing various levels of risk, but we will make sure we will align our response across the country. Addressing COVID-19 must be a team Canada effort,” Trudeau said.

He said that all parts of government were coordinating and working together to deal with the crisis.

READ | Trudeau pledges $1 billion to help battle virus

Addressing personal financial and economic concerns Canadian citizens may have, Trudeau said that Canada has significant fiscal firepower to support Canadians. He also said that the Finance Minister is in constant communication with his international counterparts to discuss and mitigate the impact Coronavirus would have on the global economy.

He also said that no one should have to worry about, ‘paying rent, buying groceries, or additional childcare because of COVID-19’. “We will help Canadians financially,” he emphatically stated.

READ | Trump declares Coronavirus pandemic a national emergency

He said that ever order of government was working to stop with the virus.

‘We will get through this together,’ Trudeau said concluding his address.

READ | Venezuela, already in crisis, reports first Coronavirus cases