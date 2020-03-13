Justin Trudeau's Wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former television host and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau on Thursday night has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, announced Canadian government officials. The officials reported that she will remain in isolation for the time being. Reportedly, the Prime Minister is in good health.

On March 12, the Trudeaus self-isolated themselves after wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau started showing some "flu-like" symptoms. According to a statement, the Prime Minister has been working from home and the face to face meetings with provincial premiers scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be held via telephone. Grégoire recently returned from a speaking engagement in London, UK.

122 cases reported in Canada

Canada has reportedly confirmed a total of 122 cases of the novel Coronavirus as of March 13. Public Health Agency of Canada issued travel health notice for seven countries which include Iran, Hong Kong, China, Northern Italy, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread rapidly.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. As per the latest figures, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 78.

