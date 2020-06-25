Justin Trudeau Steps Out For Ice Cream With Son As Canada Eases Lockdown Restrictions

As Canadian states move towards normalization, country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped out and took his son for ice cream. The event which marked Trudeau’s first family outing since the pandemic took place on June 23, a day celebrated as Siant Jean Baptiste Day in Quebec. According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, a total of 104087 people have tested positive for the virus.

'New ways to celebrate'

Taking to Twitter, Trudeau also posted a photograph of the outing and wrote that even though they weren't able to celebrate, they had stopped to pick up some treats for the family. The photograph shows the leader along with his son Hadrien at Chocolats Favoris in Gatineau, Quebec. As per international media reports, the Canadian leader bought a vanilla cone with a cookie topping for his son while buying a vanilla cone ice cream dipped in chocolate for himself. The event also captured the attention of people on Twitter with many Canadians supporting their leader.

Even though we’re not able to celebrate Fête nationale du Quebec and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day like we usually do, I hope you’re finding new ways to celebrate - Hadrien and I stopped by @ChocoFavoris in Gatineau today to pick up some treats for the family! pic.twitter.com/sJ2TzMLsa4 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2020

Nice to see everyone masked up. Leaders of some countries don’t.... — Sandra Bogart (@Sandbog) June 24, 2020

yaaaaaasssssss Science!? yaaaasssssss, Canada!

A leader who LISTENS to the experts!? 🍁♥️✨👏 — Millennials 4 World Peace (@millennials4_wp) June 24, 2020

Adorbs — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) June 24, 2020

Lucky you! To be with "family" 4 mths Justin!! Amend family reunification to include separated border couples. Other Countries have done it. Test & Quarantine. Partners are more "essential" than the NHL! We are suffering! — leethor (@kitanathenorth) June 24, 2020

Awesome! Love to see the support for Canadian businesses and everyone following health and safety standards! ❤🍦🍁🇨🇦 — Ivalera 🇨🇦🍁🏳️‍🌈⛸️ (@Ivalera7) June 24, 2020

Belated happy father’s day Mr. Prime Minister — Chrissy (@Christi34075883) June 24, 2020

Read: Fact Check: Were Two Suns Spotted Near The US-Canada Border Recently?

Read: Canada: People Perform Yoga In A Private And Geodesic Dome Outdoors, Watch

The recent reopenings have triggered speculations if Canada was open for travelling. However, it came out that at this time, only Canadian citizens, permanent residents, select foreign nationals travelling for essential reasons, and the immediate family members of Canadian citizens are allowed to enter Canada. It is speculated that Canada will be keeping its borders shut till mid-July and is expected to keep them shut for non-essential travels if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strengthen. Several Canadian provinces have reportedly restricted travel around Canada which makes it harder for the international travellers, who wish to visit the country as tourists, to travel without any restrictions.

As per reports, even if international travel ban gets lifted in Canada, they will be following the strategy followed by New Zealand and make a 14-day quarantine period mandatory for even asymptomatic people. On the other hand, frequent temperature checks will also become normal along with the use of masks. Any official announcement around Canada allowing international travellers is still awaited.

Read: Mike Pompeo Says US Stands With Canada Against China's Arbitrary Detention Of Its Citizens

Read: When Will International Travel Resume? Is Canada Open For Travel?