Canada: People Perform Yoga In A Private And Geodesic Dome Outdoors, Watch

On June 22, the health enthusiasts conducted an outdoor fitness class on the occasion of World Yoga Day in a personal clear bubble dedicated to each individual to maintain social distance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Toronto, Canada. Organized by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, people were seen in a dome doing stretching, breathing and other Yoga poses in the confines as the “new normal” in the wake of the COVID-19.

At least in 50 outdoor private, clear, frameless, geodesic domes, set up that allowed people to have their own personal exercise experience in the 110 square feet of private space, as per reports. Standing 7 ft tall and 12 ft wide, each dome offered the yoga participants health safety as instructor Kay Ghajar lead an outdoor class. The entrance to the outdoor dome studio had the temperature checks and required the participants to sanitize their hands. Further, the employees disinfected the surfaces of the dome to ensure the safety of the individuals. The new pop-up yoga studio had protocols that adhered to the ‘touch-free’ and ‘safe distance’ measures during the event outside the Stanley Barracks (North Plaza Patio).

Outdoor Studio has created a safe way to practice mindfulness while also incorporating physical activity. Due to the unique nature of this event, we are able to operate responsibly during COVID-19, the studio said on website.

Event to continue until July 31

According to release updated on the Lmnts website, the event will be continued until July 31, and the domes will be provided 7 days a week. Outdoor Studio has partnered with 6 local studios and their instructors as well as special guests. “Dome temperatures have a level of adjustments using cooling fans. Do be advised that the dome is designed to produce a greenhouse effect, thus allowing temperatures inside of the dome to rise in excess of 100 degrees Fahrenheit; this process will create the heated environment required for our hot yoga and fitness workouts,” the release mentioned. While it remains uncertain when the studios in Canada will be allowed to reopen as it comes under the non-essential businesses, the Lmnts Outdoor Studio said that the fitness facilities will commence outdoor within safe enclosures and innovative way.

