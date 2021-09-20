Kabul Attack Mastermind Was Arrested By India In 2016 & Deported To Afghanistan: ISIS-K

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), claimed in its propaganda material that the suicide bomber that carried out the attack at Kabul airport last month, wanted to attack India but was arrested in New Delhi in 2016. CNN International journalist, Salim Mehsud said in a tweet that ISIS-K in its propaganda magazine ‘Voice of Hind’ stated that the terrorist Abdur Rahman Logari who carried out the August 26 attack at Kabul airport killing at least 100 including 13 US troops, had travelled to India to take “revenge” for Kashmir. He was arrested in Delhi five years ago and deported to Afghanistan.

As per the magazine Sawt-al-Hind or Voice of India, Logari was arrested by Indian security agencies in 2016. Mehsud also posted a screenshot of the article in the magazine which stated, “The brother was arrested 5 years ago in India, when he had travelled to Delhi to carry out an Istishadhi (martyrdom) operation on the ciw (cow) worshipping Hindus in revenge for Kashmir.”

“… the brother was tested with imprisonment and was deported to Afghanistan… Staying true to his promise to Allah, the brother didn’t go home, rather he carried out his operation, his heart filled with tranquillity and pleasure, we consider him such and Allah is his judge,” the magazine added.

ISIS-K in 20th edition of its propaganda magazine “Voice of Hind” claimed IS-K suicide bomber Abdur Rahman Logari who carried out Aug26 Kabul Airport bombing; travelled to Indian to carry out attack in revenge for Kashmir; arrested in Dehli 5-years ago & deported to Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/OAFRtyjT83 — Saleem Mehsud (@SaleemMehsud) September 18, 2021

Kabul airport attacks and US' response

However, till now, the ISIS-K claim has not been confirmed by India or the security agencies. On August 26, deadly terrorist attacks took place near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport killing at least 95 Afghan nationals and 13 US troops. The death toll of Kabul blasts near the international airport in Kabul has reportedly surpassed 100, as stated by American and Afghan officials. August 26 also marked the deadliest day for the United States soldiers since August 2011.

Officials have also noted on Friday that the actual toll of the incidents could be much higher. One of the officials, who spoke to the media on the condition of anonymity, said that other people might have taken bodies away from the scene. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (IS-K) prompting US President Joe Biden to pledge retaliation and completing the evacuation of Afghans by August 31. The United States also carried out a drone strike targeting a suspected suicide bomber in Afghanistan capital, Kabul on August 29 which the Taliban called ‘unlawful.’

Image: AP