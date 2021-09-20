Qatar Airways Flight From Kabul With Over 230 Passengers Set To Land In Doha

A Qatar Airways flight carrying more than 230 passengers departed from Kabul Airport looked set to arrive in Doha. It is the fourth Qatar Airways flight carrying people from Afghanistan to Qatar since American troops withdrew last month. Taking to Twitter, Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Rashid Mohammed Al Khater shared the video of the flight and in the caption, she shared details regarding the flight. The tweet was made at 7.32 pm IST.

Fourth Qatar Airways flight takes off from Kabul

The flight that left Kabul on Sunday, September 19, was carrying more than 230 passengers to Qatar. The Qatar Airways-operated flight carried passengers including Afghan citizens and citizens from the United States, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Finland and the Netherlands.

Lolwah Rashid Mohammed Al Khater in her tweet further mentioned, "Welcome in Doha shortly". After the US troops left the war-ravaged nation at the end of August, the Qatar Airways Charter flight was the first flight to take off from the Kabul airport on September 9.

Just now the 4th @qatarairways passengers flight took off from Kabul (HKIA) carrying more than 230 passengers, including Afghans & Citizens from the US 🇺🇸 Germany 🇩🇪 Belgium 🇧🇪 Ireland 🇮🇪 Canada 🇨🇦 France 🇫🇷 Italy 🇮🇹 UK 🇬🇧 Finland 🇫🇮 The Netherlands🇳🇱.



Welcome in Doha shortly🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/kS0c1xLfhD — لولوة الخاطر Lolwah Alkhater (@Lolwah_Alkhater) September 19, 2021

Earlier on September 18, the United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price informed that a Qatar Airways charter flight with 28 US citizens and 7 lawful permanent residents onboard flew off from Kabul on September 17. US spokesman Ned Price acknowledged the Taliban cooperation and expressed gratitude to Qatari authorities for facilitating flights out of the war-torn nation. He added that they will continue their efforts to help US citizens and Afghans "affiliated" with the US government to flee Afghanistan.

"We can confirm that a Qatar Airways charter flight departed from Kabul yesterday with 28 U.S. citizens and 7 lawful permanent residents on board. We are grateful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with us. "We will continue to help U.S. citizens and Afghans affiliated with the U.S. government to depart Afghanistan. The international community welcomes the Taliban’s cooperation on these flights, and we will continue our engagement so that U.S. citizens and Afghans enjoy full freedom of mvement", Ned Price said in a statement.

Even though the Taliban had promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it declared an all-male 33-member cabinet earlier this month. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura', has been named the head of the interim government, according to ANI. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan before the complete withdrawal of US troops. Since then, they have been introducing new rules to curb women’s rights.

Image: Lolwah_Alkhater/Twitter

Inputs from ANI