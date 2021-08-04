Kabul Blast: 8 Killed & 20 Injured In Attack Targeting Afghanistan's Defence Minister

At least eight people were killed and 20 injured in a bomb blast on Tuesday night in Kabul near the residence of Afghanistan's acting defence minister General Bismillah Khan Mohammadi. The defence minister was not hurt in the attack claimed by the Taliban. The blast was followed by a gun battle in which all the four attackers were shot.

The death toll could rise

Interior Ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanekzai has informed that the death toll could rise. Stanekzai added that it appeared that the guest house of Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi was targeted in the attack, but he was not hurt. Stanekzai informed that all four attackers were shot and killed after the gun battle. Stanekzai added that the attack took place in the Sherpur neighbourhood, located in Kabul, known as the Green Zone. The area where the blast occurred is in tight security and is home to several senior government officials. According to The Associated Press, Mohammadi’s Jamiat-e-Islami party was informed that the minister was not in the guesthouse at the time of the attack and his family had been safely evacuated.

Without referring to the blast, the Defense Minister wrote on his Twitter handle on August 3 that 'Do not worry, everything is fine.' According to The Associated Press, hours after Tuesday's attack, the Defense Ministry released a video in which Mohammadi informed that said his guards had been injured in the suicide attack. Mohammadi assured his countrymen that such attacks do not affect his "willingness" to defend the country and its people.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement on August 3, claimed responsibility for the attack. Mujahid said that the attack was revenge for attacks carried out by Afghan security forces in various provinces that caused civilian casualties.

نگران نباشید همه چیز خوب است ! — General Bismillah Mohammadi (@Muham_madi1) August 3, 2021

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP