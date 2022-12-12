Kabul Hotel Attack LIVE: Armed Assailants Take Control Of Hotel; Firing Inside

Quick links:
Republic TV reported live from the scene of the attack, with reporter Shikib Nazari revealing that the hotel targetted by assailants in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday is situated near consulates and embassies, and is relatively high-security.
A loud blast, gunfire were heard in Kabul Monday near a guest house popular with Chinese business visitors. Residents of the Shahr-e Naw area of the Afghan capital confirmed they heard a blast and sporadic gunfire. However, security officials were not immediately available to comment on the blast, which happened in one of the main commercial areas of the region.
#BREAKING | Residents at Kabul hotel under attack confirm blast and gunfire.
