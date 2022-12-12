Kabul Hotel Attack LIVE: Armed Assailants Take Control Of Hotel; Firing Inside

A loud blast, gunfire were heard in Kabul Monday near a guest house popular with Chinese business visitors. Residents of the Shahr-e Naw area of the Afghan capital confirmed they heard a blast and sporadic gunfire. However, security officials were not immediately available to comment on the blast, which happened in one of the main commercial areas of the region.

