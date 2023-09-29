Karima Baloch Case: Grieving Husband Demands Justice, Activists At UN Rebuke Canada

Scores of people from the Baloch National Movement (BNM) gathered outside the Swiss venue of the 54th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Thursday to stage a protest and voice their fury against the mysterious death of political activist Karima Baloch in Canada.

Shedding light on the circumstances that led to her death, BNM's Chairman Dr Naseem Baloch said that Karima had been open about the threats she encountered during her fight against the Pakistani administration. "She was bravely engaged in her struggle despite her maternal uncle being abducted and killed by the Pakistani agencies. And one day we got the news about Karima’s death," he said, adding that the Baloch community is now facing similar threats from the Pakistan Army.

Pakistan Army has been doing barbarism in Balochistan for over seven decades and the world is aware of this," he added.

#WATCH | On the mysterious death of political activist Karima Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement Dr Naseem Baloch says, "...Karima Baloch had revealed about the threats she was receiving. She was bravely engaged in her struggle despite her maternal uncle being…

Karima Baloch's spouse breaks silence

Present at the scene of the protest was Hammal Haidar, the widower of Karima Baloch. Speaking to ANI, Haidar revealed that the Canadian government has shown no interest in uncovering the truth about the activist's death. "So, it is our firm belief that the Canadian government is not concerned about our activists living in Canada and they are not interested in the Karima Baloch case," he said.

#WATCH | Geneva, Switzerland: Political activist Karima Baloch's husband Hammal Haidar says, "We believe that the Canadian government and Canadian justice system didn't do well for Karima Baloch who died in a suspicious manner and suspicious circumstances and we have been…

Haidar added that while his wife's death has stirred outrage in Pakistan's Balochistan, the Canadian government remains mum. "She was a high-profile politician and her assassination was taken up by all the international media. All over Balochistan, the people are demanding a thorough investigation into her case. But, unfortunately, we have not seen anything from Trudeau’s government or the Canadian government right now," he continued.

He further accused the Pakistani intelligence agency of orchestrating Baloch's assassination in its bid to eliminate activists abroad, adding that there is "no doubt" that she was killed by Pakistan's military establishment, particularly the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).