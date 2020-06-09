Kazak Authorities' New Laws To Impact Development Of Basic Institutions Of Democracy

In a new political reform, the Deputies of the Mazhilis, the lower house of the Kazakh parliament adopted a bill titled “On the procedure for organizing and holding peaceful assemblies in Kazakhstan” to liberate Kazakhstan socio-politically, as per local reports. Additionally, the House passed a draft law on the organization and holding of peaceful assemblies. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law towards the democratization of Kazakhstan in consultation with the Ministry of Information and Social Development

Restoring the citizen’s democratic rights and faith in the political leadership, President Tokayev, late May, signed socio-political laws such as "on introducing amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan", "on elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan", and "on introducing amendments and additions to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "on Political Parties" as a part of the National Council of Public Trust to introduce political reform in the system.

"We are shaping a new political culture. Pluralism of opinions and alternative views are coming to the fore. The authorities do not believe that disagreement is destructive", the Kazak president said. “It is time for society and the state to treat correctly public expression of views. And it is better to come to this independently, consciously, and not forcedly," he added. Last year, after President Nazarbayev stepped down, Tokayev made state and government reform a priority which he cited as “integral” for the social stability of the Central Asian nation, as per reports.

According to domestic experts and international observers, Kazakhstan’s 25 years old constitution required a conceptual review, and the new law fabrics introduced, adhered to the international standards, the principles of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. As per local reports, democratic rights such as the right to freedom of expression and the introduction of an obligatory 30 percent quota for women and young people under the age of 29 years was introduced in the laws.

Citizens demand more reforms

Further, on June 7, reports of protests in the capital of Nur-Sultan and several other states emerged. Citizens demanded to free of political prisoners, a ban on selling land to foreigners, and removing the designation of opposition movement Democratic Choice as an extremist organization, according to local news reports.

