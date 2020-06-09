Florida Police Organisation Offers To Re-hire Cops Suspended Over Misconduct

Amid strong demands to bring police reforms, a Florida police organisation sparked controversy by announcing it will re-hire the police officers suspended for alleged misconduct and use of excessive force. The Brevard County chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police shared a message on its Facebook page addressed to "Buffalo 57" and "Atlanta 6” saying they were “hiring”.

“Buffalo 57” apparently refers to the 57 police officers in Buffalo who resigned from the emergency response team in protest to the suspension of two officers who shoved a 75-year-old man to the ground. "Atlanta 6" refers to the six police officers in Atlanta who have been booked after they were captured on video using excessive force against two black students.

"Lower taxes, no spineless leadership, or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences... Plus...we got your back!" the Brevard County F.O.P. wrote in its post.

The organisation posted a similar message for Minneapolis Police who are facing calls to be defunded after the death of George Floyd. However, the posts have since been deleted and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has distanced the Office with the organisation and said in a statement released on Facebook that it has no affiliation with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

'Extremely distasteful'

Ivey said that the Facebook post was extremely distasteful and insensitive to current important and critical issues that are occurring across the United States. He added that the “Brevard County F.O.P.” page and organisation was not authorized in any capacity by him or the agency to recruit or comment on its behalf.

“The comments made by their members do not in any way represent the views of our agency and were made as individuals who were not acting in the capacity of a Law Enforcement Officer!!” wrote Sheriff Ivey.

Meanwhile, US House Democrats unveiled police reform bill on June 8 amid ongoing protests against racial discrimination and police brutality. The proposed bill calls for sweeping reforms in policing including a ban on chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock and limiting the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local law enforcement.

