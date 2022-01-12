Kazakhstan Crime Syndicate Leader Arman Dikiy Reveals Meeting Turkish Minister: Report

Arman Dikiy, a Kazakhstan crime syndicate leader nicknamed ‘Wild Arman’ has reportedly met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The information regarding the meeting between Cavusoglu and Dikiy was revealed by latter, who reportedly shared pictures with Turkey Foreign minister, ANI cited Al Arabiya Post report. The pictures shared by Arman Dikiy have indicated the ties between Turkey's political figures and the Kazakhstan crime syndicate.

Arman Dikiy was taken into custody on January 7, 2022, and is alleged to be the 'rising star' of Kazakh organized crime. Dikiy has links with the Turkish political establishment and Nadir Salifov, an Azerbaijani mafia leader who was killed in Antalya in August 2020. It is reported that Dikiy was involved with another Turkish crime leader, Alaattin Cakici.

Arman Dikiy detained

The alleged connection between mafia and Turkish political leaders after Turkish mafia boss Sedat Peker started revealing information regarding the involvement of Turkish political figures in drugs, money laundering, prostitution and arms trafficking, as per the ANI report. Arman Dikiy was detained alongside six members of an organised criminal group during a special operation conducted by the Almaty police department, Armenia News reported citing Sputnik Kazakhstan. The four semi-automatic guns, calibres, ammunition and cold weapons and armoured car were seized from criminals.

Kazakhstan unrest

The protests erupted on January 2 and swept across Kazakhstan during the last week after the fuel price hike. Despite the efforts of the government to calm the demonstrators, the protests turned violent for several days. The protesters in Almaty set the city hall on fire and as the unrest increased, the country's ministerial cabinet submitted resignation. The authorities even declared a state of emergency over the unrest in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan President Tokayev has stated that the unrest was triggered by foreign-backed “terrorists”, AP reported. He even called for help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry in a statement on Monday that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to probe into the cause that led to the present situation in Kazakhstan. The ministry said that the "peaceful protests were hijacked by terrorist, extremist and criminal groups" to increase tensions and violence even though the demands of the protests were fulfilled.

Inputs from ANI, AP

Image: AP