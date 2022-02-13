Kazakhstan President Tokayev Pays Tribute To Those Killed In January Protests

A month after Kazakhstan witnessed one of the intense upheavals in the country's history, President Kassym-Jomart Tokyev on Sunday attended a commemorative ceremony to mourn the demise of the slain lives in the turmoil. As per the reports of ANI, President Tokayev said that the Kazakh community have been through a lot this year after a prayer. He further stated that the country's future, as well as the state's integrity and people' safety, were all in jeopardy after the January events and that the attack was successfully repelled.

He further said that many people died as a result of the upheaval and that this is a tragedy in every sense of the word. He also said that each matter is thoroughly probed on his orders by the competent authorities. He claims that the protection of human rights is critical to him. He also remarked that the country was shocked by the tragic occurrences.

The social foundation called "Kazakhstan halkyna" established

The President also stated that a social foundation called "Kazakhstan halkyna" (to the Kazakh people), which is a creation of the public social fund has been established on his orders to assist those impacted, according to ANI. He further added that no one will be able to break the togetherness and harmony of the people and that this is a responsibility shared by all citizens, not just the government. He then stated that this tragedy must not recur in the future.

Residents of the western cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau protested a two-fold increase in liquefied gas prices, which sparked mass protests throughout Kazakhstan in early January. The demonstrations spread to neighbouring cities, resulting in theft, attacks on government installations, and battles with police. The protests swiftly spread to neighbouring towns, including Aktau, Aktobe, and Atyrau, before erupting in Nur-Sultan, which is Kazakhstan's capital, and Almaty, the country's largest city.

At least 4,500 people were hurt and 225 people were killed in violence

Despite the Kazakh government's decision to lower LPG prices, protests swiftly devolved into violence, with Almaty being the epicentre. Official statistics suggest that at least 4,500 people were hurt, and 225 people, including 19 security officials were killed as a result of the violence. Authorities responded by declaring a statewide emergency and launching an anti-terrorist operation that lasted until January 19.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP