Kazakhstan Producing 3 COVID Vaccines, Ready To Talk For Ordering India’s Vaccine: Envoy

Kazakhstan Ambassador to India, Yerlan Alimbayev on Tuesday said that his country is producing three COVID-19 vaccines, all of which are in the 2nd and 3rd Phase. Alimbayev, who was responding to a question on whether Kazakhstan has ordered any vaccine from India, said there has been no official dialogue with New Delhi regarding the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines but added Nur-Sultan is aware of the fact that India has two vaccines. Alimbayev also said that Kazakhstan is ready to discuss the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines developed in India after approvals from both sides.

Kazakhstan is producing 3 vaccines which are in 2nd & 3rd phase, there's been no official dialogue with India, but we know India has 2 vaccines, which is good.We're ready to talk for ordering India’s vaccine after approval of both countries: Kazakhstan Ambassador to India, to ANI pic.twitter.com/OFWopYExvD — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Read: Kazakhstan President Ratifies International Protocol, Scraps Death Penalty

Alimbayev was referring to Covishield and COVAXIN, which have been recently approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). India recently granted emergency use authorisation to AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covishield vaccine and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. It remains unclear exactly when the vaccination campaign in India will start, however, public health officials have already conducted two dry-runs across the country to prepare medical professionals and clinics for actual immunization drive.

Kazakhstan is producing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and has also ordered two million doses, distribution of which is expected to begin in February this year.

Read: Kazakhstan Imposes New Restrictions To Curb Expected Spread Of COVID-19 During Christmas

Kazakhstan invited India's CEC to observe elections

Yerlan Alimbayev on Tuesday also said that India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was invited by the country to observe the upcoming elections, adding but no one from New Delhi is visiting due to COVID-19 concerns. Kazakhstan had invited India's CEC to be an election observer for the legislative polls scheduled to be held on January 10. The polls are being held to elect the members of the lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament.

We invited the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India to be an election observer for upcoming elections on January 10 in Kazakhstan, but this time no one from India is coming due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Kazakhstan Ambassador to India Yerlan Alimbayev



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/j9Aueqkfn7 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Read: Kazakhstan Starts Production Of Russian Vaccine

The scheduled election is the eight legislative polls since Kazakhstan declared independence in 1991. All of the elections held in the former Soviet Republic since its independence have been mired in controversy with allegations of fraud and irregularities. Kazakhstan had invited many international observers this year, including from India, so that allegations of rigged elections can be averted. However, the ambassador has now confirmed that the Indian Election Commissioner won't be able to make it because of the pandemic.

Read: BioNTech-Pfizer: No Data To Suggest COVID-19 Vaccine Will Work If Second Shot Is Delayed

