Kazakhstan: Red Level Of Terrorist Threat Suspended In 14 Areas, Says Security Committee

The red level of the terrorist threat, which was issued in 14 regions of Kazakhstan, has been suspended as the unstable situation in the nation is coming under control, according to a statement released by the National Security Committee, as reported by Sputnik. The red terror threat or the critical level has been dropped in the capital city, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent, and the other 12 areas of the nation. "As of now, the situation has been stabilized in 14 regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan," quoting the committee, ANI reported.

In the last 24 hours, over 1,900 civil disorder offenders have been jailed in Almaty, Kazakhstan, according to the city commandant's office, which has revealed in a statement that a total number of 1,925 people have been arrested for unauthorised gatherings, robbery, as well as other offenses. The office also added that security officers had recovered several firearms and ammunition.

People detained in different cities

As per local TV channel Otyrar.kz, the head of the city's commandant's office, Yeraly Zhumakhanbetov, informed that the total number of individuals detained in relation to the disruption in the Kazakh city of Shymkent has topped 3,500, reported by Sputnik. Following unrest in the city, local authorities claimed the detention of 2,700 people and announced that 45 police officers were injured during the protests.

In addition to this, Zhumakhanbetov stated the current situation in Shymkent city is stable. 3520 people have been taken to local police stations since the unrest began. Till now, 366 individuals have been administratively held liable. 271 of them have been placed under custody, 40 have been punished, and 55 have received warnings, Zhumakhanbetov added.

Unrest in Kazakhstan

The situation escalated when citizens in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau reacted to a two-fold increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rates, which provoked major protests in Kazakhstan just a few days ago. Later, the protests spread to other cities, like Almaty, where looting erupted, militants attacked government offices, and weapons were confiscated.

Following that as the situation became unstable, Kazakhstan's government announced a state of emergency across the country until January 19 and initiated a counter-terrorism expedition. Further on January 5, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government and assumed charge of the country's Security Council. During the first conference of the Security Council under his chairmanship, Kazakhstan President Tokayev stated that he had asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance in countering "the terrorist threat." The CSTO member offered to send the Collective Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan in order to restore normalcy in the country.

(Image: AP)