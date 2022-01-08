Kazakhstan's Violence An Externally Provoked Attempt To Disrupt Security, Claims Russia

Russia has stated that recent events in Kazakhstan are "externally provoked attempts to disrupt the security and integrity" of the country through the use of "trained and organised armed groups".

According to a statement released by the Russian Embassy in India, the main task of the CSTO peacekeeping forces is to secure key state and military facilities and assist local authorities in stabilising the situation.

After days of violent protests around the country, Kazakhstan's government officially stepped down on Tuesday. According to the BBC, dozens of protestors and at least 8 law enforcement officers were killed by Kazakh security forces during an operation to restore order in Almaty, the country's largest city.

Russia has dispatched troops to assist security forces to restore order in the country. The Russian Embassy in India further stated that the peacekeeping forces are not participating in any military operations and are not involved in the removal of terrorists, which is handled by Kazakh law enforcement.

"Russia calls for searching peaceful solutions through a dialogue, within the constitutional and legal framework, not through street riots and violations of law," the statement said.

Moscow has been monitoring the rapidly deteriorating political situation in Kazakhstan

The statement further added that Moscow has been closely monitoring the rapidly deteriorating internal political situation in Kazakhstan, as well as Russia's participation in the joint CSTO peacekeeping mission there.

It claimed that when the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Collective Security Council decided on January 6 to dispatch CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan in response to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's request, Russia supported adoption of these urgent actions.

The statement from the Russian Embassy also included Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who will chair the Council in 2022. According to the Russian Embassy, the Collective Security Treaty of 15 May 1992 states that in the event of aggression (an armed attack that threatens a member state's security, stability, territorial integrity, or sovereignty), other member states must provide immediate support and assistance, including military assistance, at the request of that member state.

Apart from the Russian deployment, the peacekeeping forces temporarily deployed to Kazakhstan on January 6 include contingents from Armenia, Belorussia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, according to the statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

