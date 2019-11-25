Kevin Pietersen Can't Keep Calm After Finding Huge Crocodile In Swimming Pool: See Pic

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared a photo of a massive crocodile relaxing in a pool on Instagram, further, asking netizens what would they do in a situation like this. As soon as the post went viral many internet users came up with hilarious suggestions. One internet user commented, “Move house and leave everything behind”. In another hilarious comment, a netizen wrote, “Push the wife in, see if it's alive”. A user was shocked to see the giant crocodile in a pool and wrote, “What the holy croc??!!”, while another suggested having a beer with the animal.

READ: 'Cunning' Crocodile Attacks Australian Wildlife Ranger Craig Dickmann

READ: Philippines: Heroic Brother Saves Sister From The Jaws Of Death, Fights Crocodile

Known for saving the rhinos

The former England captain, who lives part-time in the South African bush on a rhino ranch is also best known for his passion for saving the rhinos. He visits the rhino ranch whenever he can with an anti-poaching team in a bid to save individual creatures before they are hacked to death and their horn was stolen. In an interview with an international media outlet, the former cricketer talked about the Early Day Motion campaign which bans the import of trophies from endangered animals, including lions, cheetah, elephants and rhinos. He reportedly called the trophy hunters 'scumbags' and said that the UK should not be supporting the people who are killing animals illegally for their own wealth.

Pietersen also expressed his fury on the seizure of massive lion bones on World Animal Day. He quoted an agency report in which the South African authorities recovered 342 kg of lion bones at the Johannesburg airport. Advocating the theory that the poachers were initially killing animals and poisoning them, only for the lions to feast on their poisoned carcasses, he strongly condemned this tactic. Recently, he also supported the fundraising for the 'Remembering Lions' initiative, the proceeds of which would go towards the conservation of lions.

So, poachers are poaching animals now & poisoning them so that the lions that come and feed on the carcass get poisoned and die. An easier way to kill them for their bones.



WHAT THE HELL!!!!!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/ZDEAXkDOfv — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 4, 2019

READ: Gujarat Man Finds 4.5-foot-long Crocodile In His Bathroom

READ: WATCH: How Crocodile Takes A Free Ride