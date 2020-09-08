UN Rights Office Says Khashoggi Trial Lacked 'transparency' And 'accountability'

As Saudi Arabia jailed eight people for the gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the UN human rights office, on September 8, reportedly said that the trial lacked ‘transparency’ and fallen short on assigning accountability for the crime. The Saudi court on Monday overturned the death sentences of five individuals who were convicted for the killing of Khashoggi. In the final hearing, the Riyadh Criminal Court handed 20-year sentences to five people who were earlier given death sentences and 7-10 years prison to three, who were earlier sent to prison for 24 years.

While noting that the United Nations opposes the death penalty, UN spokesman Rupert Colville reportedly said that this is a case where there has not been proper transparency in the justice process. Colville told the Geneva briefing that those responsible should be prosecuted and given sentences commensurate with the crime. He reportedly added that there is a whole issue of ‘transparency and accountability’ in the Khashoggi case.

READ: Turkey Condemns Saudi Court's Final Verdict On Jamal Khashoggi Murder

READ: Saudi Court Overturns Death Sentence Of Jamal Khashoggi's Killers; Fiancee Calls It Farce

Riyadh court announces final verdict

Even though Saudi Arabia has concluded the case, it has continued to cast a shadow on the international standing of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose associates remain sanctioned by both United States and the UK for their alleged involvement in Khashoggi murder that reportedly took place inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

As per reports, the Saudi court announced its final verdict in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his son, who is still a resident of the kingdom, announced the pardons sparing the eight individuals convicted of journalist’s execution.

Earlier, Khashoggi’s son had pardoned the killers of his father back in May and as per Saudi law, a pardon from the son of a murder victim remains a legal reprieve. On May 21, Salah Khashoggi, eldest son of the late journalist who was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey, took to Twitter and said, "On this virtuous night of (Ramadan), we recall the words of God Almighty ... whoever pardons and makes reconciliations, his reward is from Allah. So we, the sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi, announce that we have pardoned (those) who killed our father.”

(Image: AP)

READ: Jamal Khashoggi Murder Trial: Consulate Worker Says He Was Told To ‘light Up The Oven’

READ: Turkey Starts Absentia Trial Against Alleged Killers Of Jamal Khashoggi



