Khelo India Youth Games: Assam, Karnataka Clinch Double Gold In Swimming

Shivangi Sarma from Assam and Khushi Dinesh from Karantaka clinched a double gold each in swimming at the Khelo India Youth Games on January 17. Maharashtra's Kareena Shankta also accounted for a Best Indian Performance in swimming. A 13-year-old weightlifter, on the other hand, helped Arunachal Pradesh to secure their maiden gold.

January 17 was the opening day of Khelo India Youth Game 2020 swimming competition at the Zakri Hussain Swimming Pool. Shivani Sarma on the same day won her third individual gold in 800 metres freestyle under-21. She also represented Delhi in the last Khelo India Games in Pune and gave the home crowd much to cheer by first winning the 200-metre freestyle race by a 15-second margin.

Khushi Dinesh from Karnataka, on the other hand, won the girl's under-17 freestyle event in 200 metres and 800 metres. On the same day, Karnataka also bagged five gold medals and because of Khushi, the state rose to seventh on the medals table. She was also hailed as she helped topple Gujarat and Kerala.

Arunachal Pradesh's maiden gold medal

Speaking of gold medals, 13-year-old Golom Tinku won Arunachal Pradesh's first gold medal at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium. Golom earned the distinction by claiming the precious medal as he completed a 116kg lift in clean and jerk to total 209kg and be in the lead. He recently also broke the 55kg Junior National record for the clean and jerk in Bihar.

Maharashtra is currently leading the medal tally with 41 gold and 43 silver in a total of 149 medals. Haryana is the close second with 36 gold, followed by Delhi with 22 gold and 18 silver. Uttar Pradesh stands at the fourth position with 19 gold, 18 silver and 21 bronze medals.

Here’s the latest medal tally on Day 8 at the Khelo India Youth Games. Maharashtra remains in 1st position but are closely trailed by Haryana. However the defending champions are well clear in total medals. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are in 3rd and 4th.#NoStoppingYou #ChaloGuwahati pic.twitter.com/JEDU03C2gm — Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 17, 2020

