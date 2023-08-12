Kim Jong Un Asks North Korea Arms Factories To Boost Weapons Production Amid Tensions

North Korea's authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un has fired his top military generals as he called on the country's armed forces to boost weapons and demonstrate combat readiness for the preparation of an "offensive" war, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported. Kim sacked Gen. Pak Su Il, chief of the General Staff during the meeting of the ruling Workers' Party central military commission. In place of Gen. Pak Su Il, Kim appointed Vice Marshal Ri Yong Gil, who currently serves as Pyongyang's defense minister.

During the meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, authoritarian President Kim Jong Un was seen "dismissing, transferring to other posts or newly appointing some leading commanding officers," according to KCNA.

Kim asks military to 'further stepping up the war preparations'

North Korean leaders also analysed the "hostile" situation on the Korean Peninsula as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted the United Nations Command (UNC or UN Command) on the territory. Kim called for "further stepping up the war preparations of the [Korean People's Army] in an offensive way," according to sources. He also ordered North Korea's "munitions industrial establishments to push ahead with the mass-production of various weapons and equipment in real earnest." Kim asked North Korea's military to "actively [conduct] actual war drills to efficiently operate newly deployed latest weapons and equipment to ensure that they would display the maximum effect in combat."

North Korean Defense officials agreed to expand the frontline operations of combat units as Kim pointed to the Seoul area on a map while addressing the meeting, according to the footage aired by North Korean state TV. They also discussed plans for the preparation of the major military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's founding that falls on Sept. 9.

The development comes just days after Pyongyang unveiled its enormous Hwasong-17 and solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) with the potential to reach the US, as well as the attack drones at a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War. The event was attended by Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese ruling party official Li Hongzhong as Kim stood on the balcony overlooking Kim Il Sung Square, which is named after his grandfather, the founder of North Korea. The parade involved the ceremonial flights of newly developed military surveillance and attack drones and most powerful nuclear-capable missiles.

North Korea's defense meeting comes ahead of the annual US-South Korea joint military exercise, Ulchi Freedom Shield, which will begin later this month. South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol touts the combined exercises with the US in his effort to bolster the deterrence against the North's belligerent nuclear-capable missile launches.