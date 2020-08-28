Kim Jong Un Says Typhoon Bavi Caused Little Damage To North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed relief that Typhoon Bavi had caused little damage to the country after making landfall early on August 27, state news media KCNA has reported. Reportedly, he also comnmented on Democratic People's Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) national crisis control system for its preparatory work. Kim had visited regions in the nation’s southwestern province of Hwanghae, which was worst-hit by the typhoon.

Reportedly, the typhoon had weakened and passed out of the area by the afternoon of August 27. The state media had showed a few glimpses of the damage caused by the storm, including flooded fields, damaged rice, toppled corn, beanstalks in South Hwanghae, and ruined crops in North Hwanghae province. The typhoon also damaged houses, public buildings and other structures in South Phyongan province, where people were seen walking through uprooted trees after the storm hit the area.

The country has not reported any injuries or fatalities yet. At the typhoon-hit area, Kim examined rice paddies and corn and bean crops. Kim was accompanied by Ri Chol Man, chairman of the South Hwanghae Provincial Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea during the visit to the damaged areas. As per reports, Kim said the scale of damage from the typhoon, which DPRK refers to as the Number 8 storm, is smaller than anticipated, while adding that he was worried and feels fortunate to have only this amount of damage.

During his visit, an unmasked Kim, flanked by masked officials, also lauded party officials for taking required measures to reduce deaths and minimize damage from the typhoon. Reportedly, Kim has called for further efforts towards minimising the damage in the agriculture field and reduction in the harvest by making a correct examination of the crop damage and taking steps for improving their growth in the near future.

Kim Jong Un issues alert to prevent damage from Typhoon Bavi

The country’s supreme leader had earlier issued an alert to prevent crop damage and fatalities from the typhoon, which lashed near the capital Pyongyang, dumping heavy rains and uprooting trees. North Korea has been trying to recover from damage caused by heavy rains and floods earlier this month, which flooded fields, destroyed homes, and damaged crops prompted fears about food supplies in the isolated country.

South Hwanghae province is a major source of farming and fishing products for North Korea that has chronic food shortages. In South Korea, typhoon Bavi had caused scattered damage to houses, buildings, other structures, grounded hundreds of domestic flights and knocked out power for several hours. Fortunately, no deaths were reported.

(Images credit: AP)

