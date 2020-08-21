North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Transfers Some Authority To Sister, Kim Yo Jong

North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has transferred some of his authority younger sister Kim Yo Jong allowing her to manage affairs related to South Korea and the United States, reported Korean media on Thursday, August 20. The information on the distribution of power between the two siblings was reportedly given by South Korea’s spy agency, National Intelligence Service to the lawmakers.

Yo Jong has been a constant support of North Korean leader and the recent move is reportedly intended to reduce the workload on Jong Un while denying any serious health issues. After a closed-door meeting with the NIS, lawmaker Ha Tae-kyung from the main opposition United Future Party said in a press briefing that even though the ‘absolute’ power is still held by Kim Jong Un, some of his authority is being transferred ‘little by little’.

Ha Tae-kyung reportedly talked about the ‘high stress levels’ faced by the North Korean leader while performing his governing role as one of the reasons for the shift in power. While another being that Kim Jong Un can deny the culpability in the event of policy failure.

Even though the first vice director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim Yo Jong has been speculated to be her brother’s successor, the South Korean lawmaker noted that the recent development in the neighbouring government does not imply that Kim Yo Jong’s selection has been finalised. Because, as per NIS’ findings quoted by the state media, Yo Jong alone is not the North Korean official who got an upgrade in of powers.

North Korean officials on power shift

Korean media said that Pak Pong Ju, vice chairman of the State Affairs Commission, and the new premier, Kim Tok Hun have been assigned the authority to monitor the foreign economic policies. Meanwhile, the official who currently in charge of military affairs at the ruling party in North Korea, Choe Pu-il along with the vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, Ri Pyong-chol and a senior official in charge of the North’s missile and nuclear weapons development, have collectively been given the power to handle military affairs.

Revealing additional information about North Korea’s nuclear programs, NIS has reportedly informed that North’s 5-megawatt nuclear reactor at Yongbyon nuclear complex is currently not in operation.

