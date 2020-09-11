Kim Jong Un Showed Off Headless Body Of Executed Uncle, Claims Trump In New Book

Kim Jong Un ordered the execution of his uncle and displayed the headless body to senior North Korean officials, US President Donald Trump told investigative journalist Bob Woodward. The Pulitzer-winning journalist has cited the interview in his new book ‘Rage’ as Trump boasted that the North Korean leader tells him everything.

Kim "tells me everything. Told me everything," said Trump, according to Woodward’s forthcoming book.

Jang Song Thaek, Kim’s uncle by marriage, was a powerful figure but was purged on the charges of treason and corruption in 2013 as the North Korean leader asserted his newly-acquired authority. There has been no official confirmation from the North Korean regime on how Jang was executed.

“He killed his uncle and he put the body right in the steps...and the head was cut, sitting on the chest," said Trump, according to the excerpts from the book seen by international media.

Read: Trump Denies Reports Of Leaking Classified Info On Nuclear Weapons, Claims 'nobody Knows'

Read: Trump Boasted About Saving Saudi Crown Prince After Khashoggi's Killing: Report

Kim described the bond as 'fantasy film'

After back-to-back sensational tell-all memoirs on Trump, the new book is set to unveil 25 private letters exchanged between him and North Korea’s Supreme Leader. Kim has described that the bond between the two leaders is like a “fantasy film”, according to the publishers.

The book draws on a series of exclusive interviews of Trump and shows how the response of the US President to the pandemic was rooted in the instincts, habits and style he developed during his first three years as president. According to Simon & Schuster, Rage draws from hundreds of hours of interviews with firsthand witnesses, as well as participants’ notes, emails, diaries, calendars and confidential documents.

“Rage goes behind the scenes like never before, with stunning new details about early national security decisions and operations and Trump’s moves as he faces a global pandemic, economic disaster and racial unrest,” the website says.

Read: Kamala Harris Says Donald Trump 'deliberately Misled' Americans On Coronavirus

Read: Biden Slams Trump Over COVID, Says His 'paying It Down' Approach 'caused People To Die'