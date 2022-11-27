‘Kim Jong Un’s Precious Child' Makes Another Appearance, Sparks Succession Debates

The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has kept his personal life away from the public eyeballs for a very long time. However, on Sunday, Kim Jong Un’s daughter made her second appearance, inspecting troops and intercontinental ballistic missiles. The leader who is dreaded by the whole world was all smiles as he posed with his daughter and the military troops of North Korea. The frequent appearances by the leader’s child have sparked a debate over whether she is being trained as the next successor of the Kim dynasty.

According to AP, the daughter is believed to be Kim’s second child, named Ju Ae, who is around 9 or 10 years old. Earlier this week, the state media covered her first public visit, where she was seen observing the “North’s Intercontinental ballistic missile launch.” On Sunday, the North Korean state media called ‘Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)’ covered her and her father visiting the scientists and officials involved in the “test-launch of its Hwasong-17 ICBM.” The recent tests are making the world more anxious since North Korea is a nuclear power. Hailing the prowess of North Korea's nuclear power, the North Korean leader said, North Korea’s "ultimate goal is to possess the world’s most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century”, KCNA reported.

‘Kim’s Precious child’ or the next successor

Describing the recent photos released by the state media, the KCNA called Ju Ae Kim’s “most beloved” or “precious child”. She was described as “Kim’s beloved” child during her first appearance. This time Ju was seen wearing a black long coat and holding her father’s hand as they pose for the pictures. Ju’s recent public appearance has led to spark succession debates all over again.

Kim Jong Un is the third-generation leader of North Korea, who came to power in 2011. South Korean Media previously speculated that Kim has “three children born in 2010, 2013, and 2017”. According to the state media, the North Korean Leader’s eldest child is a boy, which is making many questions why Ju is making public appearances. While the other two children have been kept away from the public eye, Ju’s appearances made people wonder about the intentions of the North Korean supreme leader.