Kim Jong Un's Sister Kim Yo Jong Raises Concerns Over South Korea-US Military Drill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister Kim Yo Jong on August 1 slammed the planned military exercise between South Korea and the United States noting that it would ‘becloud’ the relations, as per state-media report. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came amid a surprise thaw in the Korean peninsula which is prompted by a range of personal letters exchanged between North Korean leader and South Koreas President Moon Jae-in.

Both Seoul and Pyongyang had restored the cross-border communications only on Tuesday that were severed over a year ago. The Koreas announced that their leaders had agreed to work on enhancing the ties. However, on Sunday, Kim Yo Jong who is also a crucial adviser to her brother warned that the mood could witness a shift owing to military drills between South Korea and the United States scheduled for later this month.

As per state-run media, Kim Yo Jong said, “I view this as an undesirable prelude which seriously undermines the will of the top leaders" adding the drill "further beclouds the way ahead of the north-south relations.”

South Korea and the United States are treaty allies with Washington stationing at least 28,500 troops in Seoul to defend it against its nuclear-armed neighbour, Pyongyang. Previously, South Korea and the US attempted to scale back on the annual joint military exercises in order to facilitate talks with North Korea. Pyongyang had previously condemned such military drills between its neighbour and the US. Moon is also credited for brokering the first-ever summit between North Korea and the then US President in Singapore in June 2018.

South Korea To Keep Pushing To 'Improve Ties'

Following Kim Yo Jong’s concern, South Korea on August 2 said that it will continue to push for improving ties with North Korea and resume talks. However, according to The Associated Press, South Korea’s Defence Ministry on Monday said that the details of the drills including its time and size have not yet been fixed and they shall be set by both sides. South Korean Defence mInistry’s spokesperson Boo Seung-Chan said that Seoul and Washington are still examining the factors like COVID-19 pandemic, diplomatic developments with North Korea and South Korea-US military readiness.

