In a stern warning, Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong asserted that people who doubt the capabilities of North Korea's missiles will soon see what the missiles are capable of, as per a report from Sputnik. Kim Yo Jong is not just Kim Jong Un's sister but she is also an important figure in North Korea's polity. She is the Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea. She has also been a member of the Politburo.

She was responding to skepticism over North Korea's recent missile tests, where some analysts expressed doubt over the capabilities Pyongyang has. She also rejected skepticism over North Korea's spy satellite system. According to her, the spy satellite is a priority as it is directly linked to North Korea's security. She claimed that South Korea will call for additional sanctions, adding that sanctions won't deter North Korea. "With our right to survival and development being threatened, why are we afraid of sanctions which we have seen repeatedly so far and is not even the first time, and why would we stop?” she remarked, according to state media KCNA.

North Korea conducted two ballistic missile tests

North Korea has conducted multiple missile tests this year. On Sunday, North Korea conducted two ballistic missile tests while on December 15, it carried out a test of solid-fuelled rocket motor, which would significantly enhance the capabilities of North Korea's missiles. North Korea has said that it is carrying out the missile tests in response to the joint exercise between US and South Korea. The number of missile tests spiked when US Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea. South Korea's intelligence has also expressed concern that North Korea might soon conduct a nuclear test. Pyongyang's last nuclear test was conducted back in 2017.

North Korea's missile program

North Korea's missile program has its roots in the Cold War period. After the Korean War ended in 1953, North Korea received military aid and support from the Soviet Union, which included the transfer of missile technology. North Korea began developing its own missiles in the 1970s, with the first successful test of a Scud-B missile in 1984. In the 1990s, North Korea acquired technology and expertise from other countries, such as Pakistan, to develop longer-range missiles. In 1998, the country tested its first Taepodong-1 missile, which had a range of up to 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles). This test was seen as a major step forward for the country's missile program.

Since then, North Korea has continued to advance its missile program, testing a range of missiles including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) with the potential to reach the United States. The country's pursuit of these capabilities has been a source of tension and concern for the international community, as it has been carried out despite economic sanctions and diplomatic efforts to curb the program. The development of North Korea's missile program is closely tied to the country's leadership and its goals for national defense. The program has been used as a tool for negotiating with other countries and for demonstrating the country's military capabilities.