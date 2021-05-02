Kim Jong Un's Sister Warns South Korea Of 'corresponding Action' Over Propaganda Leaflets

After Fighters for a Free North Korea launched anti-North Korea leaflets, Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong warned South Korea about the incident. According to Sputnik News, the North Korean leader’s sister warned the neighbouring country that their recent failure to stop North Korean defectors from spreading anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets will have consequences. Yo-jong said that North Korea regard the manoeuvres committed by the “human scum” in the south as a serious provocation against the country.

She said that North will look into an action corresponding to them. Yo-jong also added that Pyongyang has already “seriously warned” the South Korean authorities of the consequences to be entailed by their “wrong” act of giving silent approval to the “human scum’s wild moves for North-South relations”.

Yo-Jong said, “Defectors from North’ in South Korea recently scattered leaflets against the DPRK again, an intolerable provocation against it. However, South Korean authorities did not stop the reckless acts of the ‘defectors from the North,’ winking at them”.

She added, “Displeasure cannot be hidden over such sordid acts… W regard the manoeuvres committed by the human scums in the South as a serious provocation against our state and will look into the corresponding action. We can no longer remain an onlooker”.

Yo-jong’s comments come after a group called the Fighters for a Free North Korea said they had flown around 500,000 leaflets with 500 booklets and 5,000 $1 bills into North Korea via an unidentified border on 10 balloons. The defector group launched the balloons despite a ban on sending leaflets across the northern border. Seoul's Unification Ministry has even urged people in the South to follow the anti-leaflet ban in order to protect the safety and lives of citizens residing in border areas.

S Korea’s ban on floating leaflets

Despite the long-standing hostilities between the two Korean states, this marks the first time that the South has formally passed a bill banning civilians from floating anti-North Korea leaflets across the border. Under the legislation, any individual caught flying leaflets, any other auxiliary object or money towards the North without the government's permission would be subjected to a minimum of three years in prison or slapped with a fine of 30 million won, as per reports. Additionally, any individual found placing large billboards in the border areas or broadcasting messages through loudspeakers would also be charged under the same legislation.

It’s a law aimed at joining hands with Kim Jong Un and leaving North Korean residents “enslaved for good," conservative opposition lawmaker Tae Yongho said during a 10-hour speech. It comes six months after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's sister lambasted what she called South Korea’s inability to halt civilian leafleting and demanded it bans the activity. She even called North Korean defectors involved in the leafleting campaign "human scum" and "mongrel dogs". South Korea responded by promising an anti-leaflet law.

(Inputs from ANI)

