Korea Food Industry Postpones Olympics Marketing Due To Absence Of Sports Stars, Leaders

The Korean food industry usually releases new products every season of global sports events such as the Olympics. However, as it was uncertain whether Olympics would be held this year, the food industry did not prepare for the marketing promotions this season. According to ANI, some food companies including CJ CheilJedang and LOTTERIA have started Olympics marketing, but analysts now expect lots of food companies to postpone their marketing and start only if the Korean national team achieve the gold medal.

It is worth noting that 96 per cent of the Tokyo Olympics Games, which will begin on July 23, will be held without spectators. This is because the Japanese government has declared the fourth COVID-19 state of emergency for six weeks until the 22nd of next month, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 before the Olympics. Additionally, summits of major countries such as China have reportedly refused to attend the opening ceremony due to the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Absence of leaders, stars delayed marketing for Olympics

Several professional sports stars have also refused to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. As per reports, male tennis players, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, have declared they will not participate in the Olympics. Basketball stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry will also not participate in the Games. Even though the Olympics was decided to be held, many sports stars and global leaders declared to be absent, which is why the Korean food industry delayed marketing for the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Additionally, according to reports, the anti-Japanese sentiment of the MZ generation (millennial + Z generation), the main consumer of the food industry, is getting greater. As Japan has strongly claimed sovereignty over Korean territory, Dokdo islands, the anti-Japanese sentiment has widely spread not only in the government but also in the Korean people. The food industry reportedly said that it is difficult to actively promote Olympic marketing in this situation.

However, some food firms recently started Olympics marketing. CJ Cheil Jedang decided to carry out the Olympic campaign to support the Korean national team with its brands, Bibigo and GOURMET. LOTTERIA reportedly hired popular football star, Son Heung-min, as its model and has promoted the campaign to support Korean athletes. Analysts believe that other companies in various industries including the food industry will also start the Olympic campaigns and promotions to support the athletes if the Olympics are held on schedule and the Korean team wins gold medals.

