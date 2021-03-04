Korean Actor Kim Ji Soo Accused Of Sexual Assault, Faces Twin Charges

South Korean actor Kim Ji Soo who is currently starring in the sageuk drama named River Where The Moon Rises has been accused of school violence and sexual assault by his former classmate. An anonymous user put up an online post claiming to be Ji Soo’s classmate from Seorabeol Middle School between 2006-2008. The user further claimed that the actor was a bully during his school years. Further, the actor has been accused of being a sexual perpetrator and a 'womaniser'.

Facing twin charges

The anonymous user claimed that the actor would take advantage of his build and then he would bully his classmates by physical and verbal violence. As per the reports by YTN News via Soompi, the anonymous user claimed that the actor would behave like a ‘gangster’. He would make his friends pay for his cigarettes and would not take any type of opposition from his fellow classmates. Not only this, but the anonymous user accused the actor of carrying a BB gun to shoot at other students for fun.

Following this, many of his fellow classmates accused him of sexual violence. Another anonymous user came forward and accused him of being a ‘womaniser’. He also accused him of having intercourse with a middle school student in a bathroom. Further, the anonymous user shared a video of the actor with the group of school bullies.

As a response, Ji Soo's agency Keyeast Entertainment released a statement. The statement states that they are investigating the matter and will need some time. They further stated that they will make an effort to verify these facts and also gave an email where the netizens could report any such incident.

