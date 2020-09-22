Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny Says Traces Of Novichok Found 'in And On' His Body

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who recently recovered from a suspected poison attack, has said that Novichok agent was found in and on his body before accusing Moscow of keeping his clothes, which according to him is an important piece of evidence. Navalny in his blog post on September 21 said that Russian authorities did not give his clothes back when he was being taken to Berlin, adding that it is important evidence because the chemical agent Novichok was found in and on his body.

Navalny said that three laboratories have confirmed the presence of Novichok in and on his body and hence the clothes he was wearing before leaving Russia become an important piece of evidence for the investigative agencies. Samples taken from Navalny were tested in two independent laboratories in Sweden and France and one military laboratory in Germany, all of whom confirmed the presence of Novichok in his blood.

Last week, Navalny's team had said that traces of Novichok have been found on the water bottles from the hotel room, where the politician was staying before leaving for the airport on August 20. Navalny's team said that the politician was poisoned at his hotel room and not at the airport as suspected earlier. The team also posted a video on Instagram where they can be seen collecting everything they could from the hotel room right after Navalny fell sick.

Navalny's poisoning

Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell sick under mysterious circumstances on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20. He was rushed to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. Navalny was put into an artificial coma and was moved to Germany after much debate over his transfer. Navalny had remained in an induced coma until September 7 when doctors treating him informed that his condition has improved.

Doctors in Russia had denied any poison traces in Navalny's blood but when he reached Germany it was confirmed that he was poisoned. Russia has dismissed allegations of a state-sponsored attack on Navalny and has demanded more evidence in order to start a criminal investigation into the case.

(Image Credit: AP)